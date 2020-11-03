US Markets
EARNINGS- Thomson Reuters reports higher quarterly revenue

Kenneth Li Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported higher revenue for the third quarter and raised its full year free cash flow outlook for 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue rose 2% to $1.44 billion and operating profit rose 21% to $318 million.

