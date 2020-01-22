EARNINGS-Texas Instruments forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc forecast revenue for the current quarter above analysts' estimates on Wednesday and said most of its markets showed signs of stabilizing. Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per share, above Wall Street expectation of $1.02.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.