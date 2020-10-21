EARNINGS-Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue as it made record vehicle deliveries, overcoming disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to $8.77 billion from $6.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

