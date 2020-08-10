US Markets
TME

EARNINGS-Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on user strength

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company's music streaming service added more paying users during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Adds unit sale figures, estimates

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company's music streaming service added more paying users during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors to combat the contagion, and made them more reliant on social media and entertainment apps to stay connected.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, said paid users of its online music service surged 52% to 47.1 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from the unit climbed 8.1% to 9.3 yuan.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 1.3% to 939 million yuan ($134.89 million), from 927 million yuan a year earlier.

Revenue of the company jumped 17.5% to 6.93 billion yuan ($995.53 million), above estimates of 6.85 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9611 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular