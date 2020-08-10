EARNINGS-Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on user additions

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, rose 17.5% to 6.93 billion yuan ($995.53 million) during the second quarter, above estimates of 6.85 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9611 Chinese yuan renminbi)

