Earnings Tell The Story For Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) As Its Stock Soars 36%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36% after a shaky period beforehand. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 4.4% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Yelp as a stock to avoid entirely with its 53.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Yelp has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:YELP Price Based on Past Earnings August 12th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Yelp's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 169% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 8.1% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 45% per annum during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Yelp is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Yelp's P/E?

Yelp's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Yelp's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for Yelp with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.