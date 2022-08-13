Earnings Tell The Story For Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) As Its Stock Soars 29%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 7.3% isn't as attractive.

After such a large jump in price, Veeco Instruments may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Veeco Instruments as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:VECO Price Based on Past Earnings August 13th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Veeco Instruments' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 323%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 29% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Veeco Instruments is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Veeco Instruments' P/E?

Shares in Veeco Instruments have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Veeco Instruments' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Veeco Instruments with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.