Earnings Tell The Story For Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) As Its Stock Soars 32%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. The annual gain comes to 129% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Ultra Clean Holdings as a stock to potentially avoid with its 25.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ultra Clean Holdings has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ultra Clean Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 105% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 37% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 49% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ultra Clean Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Ultra Clean Holdings' P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Ultra Clean Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ultra Clean Holdings that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

