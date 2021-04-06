Earnings Tell The Story For TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) As Its Stock Soars 29%

Despite an already strong run, TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 29% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 188% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider TTEC Holdings as a stock to avoid entirely with its 41.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for TTEC Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:TTEC Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

How Is TTEC Holdings' Growth Trending?

TTEC Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 53% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 1,506% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 21% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that TTEC Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From TTEC Holdings' P/E?

The strong share price surge has got TTEC Holdings' P/E rushing to great heights as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of TTEC Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

