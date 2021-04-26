Earnings Tell The Story For The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation's (NASDAQ:MIDD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 48.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Middleby could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:MIDD Price Based on Past Earnings April 26th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Middleby.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Middleby's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 41%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 28% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 31% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Middleby's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Middleby's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Middleby maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Middleby has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Middleby. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

