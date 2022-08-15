Earnings Tell The Story For The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Duckhorn Portfolio as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:NAPA Price Based on Past Earnings August 15th 2022

Is There Enough Growth For Duckhorn Portfolio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Duckhorn Portfolio's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 22% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 149% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 27% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.9% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Duckhorn Portfolio's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Duckhorn Portfolio's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Duckhorn Portfolio's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Duckhorn Portfolio with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Duckhorn Portfolio, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

