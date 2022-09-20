Earnings Tell The Story For Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 27.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Raytheon Technologies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:RTX Price Based on Past Earnings September 20th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Raytheon Technologies will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Raytheon Technologies?

Raytheon Technologies' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 115% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 33% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.6% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Raytheon Technologies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Raytheon Technologies' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Raytheon Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

