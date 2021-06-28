Earnings Tell The Story For Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 19x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Molina Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:MOH) P/E ratio of 20.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Molina Healthcare has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Molina Healthcare?

NYSE:MOH Price Based on Past Earnings June 28th 2021 free report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 6.6% last year. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Molina Healthcare's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Molina Healthcare maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Molina Healthcare has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

