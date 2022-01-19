Earnings Tell The Story For ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 73.2x ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

ModivCare could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:MODV Price Based on Past Earnings January 19th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, ModivCare would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 5.6%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 48% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 151% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why ModivCare is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On ModivCare's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that ModivCare maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for ModivCare you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

If you're unsure about the strength of ModivCare's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

