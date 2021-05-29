Earnings Tell The Story For CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) As Its Stock Soars 28%

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 28% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 79%.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider CTS as a stock to potentially avoid with its 28.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CTS has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like CTS' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 52% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 150% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 26% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why CTS is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

The large bounce in CTS' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of CTS' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

