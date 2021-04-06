Earnings Tell The Story For Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 33.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Alamo Group's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ALG Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Alamo Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Alamo Group?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Alamo Group would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 10%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 25% overall rise in EPS. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 44% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 20%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Alamo Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Alamo Group's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Alamo Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Alamo Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

