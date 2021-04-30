AZN

Earnings support European stocks ahead of GDP data

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks inched higher on Friday, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor spirits ahead of the release of euro zone economic growth data for the first quarter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0720 GMT. The benchmark hovered below its all-time high and was on course to end April 2.3% higher.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L gained 2.7% on reporting better-than-expected results and forecasting sales growth.

Swedish Match SWMA.ST rose 1.9% after the tobacco group reported a much higher first-quarter operating profit than expected.

However, Barclays BARC.L tumbled 6.2% despite reporting a quarterly profit that more than doubled, while France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA slipped 1.0% after better-than-expected profit.

All eyes are now on the euro zone's GDP data due at 0900 GMT. The economy is forecast to have shrunk 2% in the first quarter versus a 4.9% fall in the final quarter of last year.

