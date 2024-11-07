Earnings Summary: Hyatt Hotels Q3

The earnings results for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) for Q3 were made public on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.36, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Competitors that recently released earnings

In light of Hyatt Hotels's earnings release, it's crucial to evaluate its performance relative to industry peers, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line's earnings announcement on October 31, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.99 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.94, resulting in a 5.32% increase. Viking Holdings announced earnings on August 22, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $0.65, Viking Holdings's actual EPS was $0.37, resulting in a -43.08% decrease compared to expectations. Global Business Travel reported earnings on November 05, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.28 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.03, resulting in a -833.33% decrease. Insights: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

In this detailed analysis, insights are provided into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced Revenue

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

