Earnings Summary: Clear Channel Outdoor Q3

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.17
|0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|557.41M
|562.37M
|478.55M
|610.14M
|594.92M
|Revenue Actual
|558.99M
|558.54M
|481.75M
|632.11M
|526.79M
Competitors' Recent Earnings Updates
It's important to consider Clear Channel Outdoor's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia, have been performing.
PubMatic's earnings on August 08, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.17 compared to the estimated EPS of $-0.02, resulting in a 950.0% increase. TechTarget announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.4, TechTarget's actual EPS was $0.42, reflecting a 5.0% increase. National CineMedia announced earnings on November 05, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $-0.03, National CineMedia's actual EPS was $-0.04, resulting in a -33.33% decrease compared to expectations. Analysis of Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|October 31, 2024
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.0%
|$1.47
|$1.48
|0.68%
|PubMatic
|August 08, 2024
|-0.02
|0.17
|950.0%
|$19.6
|$13.82
|-29.49%
|TechTarget
|August 08, 2024
|0.40
|0.42
|5.0%
|$29.02
|$28.38
|-2.21%
|National CineMedia
|November 05, 2024
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-33.33%
|$7.3
|$7.35
|0.68%
Delving into Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced
Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|557.41M
|558.99M
|0.28%
|PubMatic
|70.12M
|67.27M
|-4.07%
|TechTarget
|58.08M
|58.91M
|1.44%
|National CineMedia
|58.02M
|62.40M
|7.55%
To track all earnings releases for Clear Channel Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.