Earnings Summary: Clear Channel Outdoor Q3

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.17 0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.04 -0.17 0.05 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 557.41M 562.37M 478.55M 610.14M 594.92M Revenue Actual 558.99M 558.54M 481.75M 632.11M 526.79M

Competitors' Recent Earnings Updates

It's important to consider Clear Channel Outdoor's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia, have been performing.

PubMatic's earnings on August 08, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.17 compared to the estimated EPS of $-0.02, resulting in a 950.0% increase. TechTarget announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.4, TechTarget's actual EPS was $0.42, reflecting a 5.0% increase. National CineMedia announced earnings on November 05, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $-0.03, National CineMedia's actual EPS was $-0.04, resulting in a -33.33% decrease compared to expectations. Analysis of Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Clear Channel Outdoor October 31, 2024 -0.06 -0.06 0.0% $1.47 $1.48 0.68% PubMatic August 08, 2024 -0.02 0.17 950.0% $19.6 $13.82 -29.49% TechTarget August 08, 2024 0.40 0.42 5.0% $29.02 $28.38 -2.21% National CineMedia November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.04 -33.33% $7.3 $7.35 0.68%

Delving into Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Clear Channel Outdoor 557.41M 558.99M 0.28% PubMatic 70.12M 67.27M -4.07% TechTarget 58.08M 58.91M 1.44% National CineMedia 58.02M 62.40M 7.55%

