Earnings Summary: Boyd Gaming Q2

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Boyd Gaming beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.49.

Revenue was up $50.56 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 15.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.57 1.47 1.47 1.65 EPS Actual 1.58 1.51 1.66 1.36 1.58 Revenue Estimate 909.06M 958.74M 930.47M 879.82M 913.29M Revenue Actual 967.51M 960.52M 954.41M 903.16M 916.95M

Recent Earnings Releases from Competitors

As we review Boyd Gaming's earnings, it's important to put its results into perspective by comparing them to those of its competitors, such as Wynn Resorts, Genius Sports, and PlayAGS.

On August 06, 2024, Wynn Resorts unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $1.12 compared to an estimated EPS of $1.21, resulting in a -7.44% decrease. Despite market projections of an EPS of $-0.03, Genius Sports's earnings on August 06, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $-0.09, representing a -200.0% decrease from expectations. PlayAGS's earnings announcement on May 09, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.1 compared to the market's projected EPS of $-0.04, resulting in a 350.0% increase. Comprehensive Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Boyd Gaming July 25, 2024 1.49 1.58 6.04% $58.53 $63.5 8.49% Wynn Resorts August 06, 2024 1.21 1.12 -7.44% $76.29 $78.5 2.9% Genius Sports August 06, 2024 -0.03 -0.09 -200.0% $6.65 $6.9 3.76% PlayAGS May 09, 2024 -0.04 0.10 350.0% $11.34 $11.45 0.97%

Comparative Study: Estimated in Contrast with Actual Peer Revenues### Peer Revenue Assessment: Estimated vs. Actual Performance Comparison

The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Boyd Gaming's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Boyd Gaming 909.06M 967.51M 6.43% Wynn Resorts 1.77B 1.73B -2.09% Genius Sports 94.21M 95.45M 1.31% PlayAGS 87.39M 95.97M 9.82%

