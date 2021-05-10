EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Viatris Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viatris Inc. (VTRS):

-Earnings: -$1.04 billion in Q1 vs. $20.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q1 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.8 per share -Revenue: $4.40 billion in Q1 vs. $2.58 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $17.2 - $17.8 Bln

