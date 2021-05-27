EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA):

-Earnings: $230.29 million in Q1 vs. -$78.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.10 in Q1 vs. -$1.39 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.93 per share -Revenue: $1.94 billion in Q1 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.50 to $11.95 Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 - $7.8 Bln

