EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Terex Corp. Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $17.7 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $24.5 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $786.7 million from $885.0 million last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $786.7 Mln vs. $885.0 Mln last year.

