EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Terex Corp. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $22.0 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $52.4 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $765.6 million from $1024.6 million last year.

Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q3): $765.6 Mln vs. $1024.6 Mln last year.

