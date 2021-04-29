EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Terex Corp. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Terex Corp. (TEX):

-Earnings: $40.1 million in Q1 vs. -$24.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.57 in Q1 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $864.2 million in Q1 vs. $833.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln

