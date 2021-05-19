EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Teradyne Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradyne Inc. (TER):

-Earnings: -$12.7 million in Q1 vs. -$10.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.75 per share -Revenue: $53.4 million in Q1 vs. $25.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $300 Mln

