EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Tata Consultancy Services Limited Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540):

-Earnings: $1.14 billion in Q3 vs. $1.14 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $5.59 billion in Q3 vs. $5.25 billion in the same period last year.

