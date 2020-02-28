EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of SNC - Lavalin Group Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK):

-Earnings: -C$0.29 billion in Q4 vs. -C$1.60 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$1.67 in Q4 vs. -C$9.11 in the same period last year. -Revenue: C$2.44 billion in Q4 vs. C$2.56 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.