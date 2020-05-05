EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Republic Services Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $246.3 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $234.2 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $2.55 billion from $2.47 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. $237.2 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year.

