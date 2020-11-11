EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of PDL BioPharma Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI):

-Earnings: $4.40 million in Q3 vs. -$17.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $4.12 million in Q3 vs. $8.03 million in the same period last year.

