EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Nielsen Holdings plc Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN):

-Earnings: $573 million in Q1 vs. -$18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.60 in Q1 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $863 million in Q1 vs. $842 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.58

