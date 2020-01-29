EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB):

-Earnings: $92.97 million in Q4 vs. $93.53 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $242.47 million in Q4 vs. $247.24 million in the same period last year.

