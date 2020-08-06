EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Mylan N.V. Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mylan N.V. (MYL):

-Earnings: $39.4 million in Q2 vs. -$168.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.98 per share -Revenue: $2.73 billion in Q2 vs. $2.85 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.5 - $12.0 Bln

