EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Moog Inc. Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Moog Inc. (MOG-A):

-Earnings: $48.69 million in Q2 vs. $49.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.51 in Q2 vs. $1.48 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.08 per share -Revenue: $736.4 million in Q2 vs. $765.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00, + or - $0.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.84 bln

