EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Microsoft Corporation Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $8.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $36.91 billion from $32.47 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): . vs. $8.56 Bln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $36.91 Bln vs. $32.47 Bln last year.

