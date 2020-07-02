EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Lindsay Corporation Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $10.09 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $2.90 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $123.11 million from $121.05 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $5.40 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $123.11 Mln vs. $121.05 Mln last year.

