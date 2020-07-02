Markets
LNN

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Lindsay Corporation Q3 Earnings Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $10.09 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $2.90 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $123.11 million from $121.05 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $5.40 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $123.11 Mln vs. $121.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular