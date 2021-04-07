EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $66.1 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $111.4 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $895.8 million from $937.3 million last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $895.8 Mln vs. $937.3 Mln last year.

