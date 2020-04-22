EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Lam Research Corporation Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $574.78 million, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $547.39 million, or $3.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.50 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $600.36 Mln. last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.

