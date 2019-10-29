EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Iridium Communications Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM):

-Earnings: -$18.01 million in Q3 vs. -$14.94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $144.79 million in Q3 vs. $136.76 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $445 - $450 Mln

