EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of IPG Photonics Corporation Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP):

-Earnings: $49.34 million in Q4 vs. -$4.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.98 per share -Revenue: $336.63 million in Q4 vs. $306.63 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $310 to $340 Mln

