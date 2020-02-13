EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of IPG Photonics Corporation Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP):

-Earnings: -$4.5 million in Q4 vs. $75.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $1.40 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.80 per share -Revenue: $306.6 million in Q4 vs. $330.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $220 - $250 Mln

