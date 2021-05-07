EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Interface Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interface Inc. (TILE):

-Earnings: $6.94 million in Q1 vs. -$102.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q1 vs. -$1.75 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $253.26 million in Q1 vs. $288.17 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $290 Mln

