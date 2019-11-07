Markets
EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Identive Group Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Identive Group (INVE):

-Earnings: $807 million in Q3 vs. -$287 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $23.03 million in Q3 vs. $20.02 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $88 - $90 Mln

