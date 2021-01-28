EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Graham Corp Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

-Earnings: $1.06 million in Q3 vs. $0.01 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.11 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $27.15 million in Q3 vs. $25.29 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $93 - $97 Mln

