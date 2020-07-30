EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Graham Corp Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

-Earnings: -$1.82 million in Q1 vs. $0.08 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $16.71 million in Q1 vs. $20.59 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $90 - $95 Mln

