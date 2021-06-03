EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Five Below Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Five Below Inc. (FIVE):

-Earnings: $49.6 million in Q1 vs. -$50.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.88 in Q1 vs. -$0.91 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $598 million in Q1 vs. $201 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01-$1.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $640-$660 Mln

