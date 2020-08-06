EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Denison Mines Corp Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO):

-Earnings: -C$1.04 million in Q2 vs. -C$4.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.00 in Q2 vs. -C$0.01 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected C$0.00 per share -Revenue: C$2.93 million in Q2 vs. C$4.14 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.