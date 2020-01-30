EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Deckers Outdoor Corp Q3 Earnings Report

Markets
(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $201.59 million, or $7.14 per share. This compares with $196.37 million, or $6.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $938.74 million from $873.80 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $193.79 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.55 -Revenue (Q3): $938.74 Mln vs. $873.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.40 to $9.50

