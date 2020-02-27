Markets
EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Crocs Inc. Q4 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Crocs Inc. (CROX):

-Earnings: $19.91 million in Q4 vs. $118.69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q4 vs. -$1.72 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $262.98 million in Q4 vs. $215.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $305 - $325 Mln

