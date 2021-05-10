EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Coty Inc. Q3 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):

-Earnings: -$1.2 million in Q3 vs. -$311 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $1.03 billion in Q3 vs. $1.06 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.5 - $4.6 Bln

